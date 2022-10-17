T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli’s funny video goes viral

A funny video of India batter Virat Kohli having fun with his teammates during a practice session is going viral across social media platforms.

The viral video on the micro-blogging social media application Twitter showed the former Indian skipper showing off his dance moves and having fun with his teammates during a training session.



Twitterati in hundreds liked the clip. The India batter’s fans showered their love toward him with their comments.

Speaking of the India side, the 2007 champions beat defending champions Australia by six wickets in their T20 World Cup warm-up game.

India win a thriller! They beat Australia by 6 runs during their warm-up fixture in Brisbane 👏 #T20WorldCup | Scorecard: https://t.co/w8aJnC5fTF pic.twitter.com/7A2cO5JpAc — ICC (@ICC) October 17, 2022

India scored 186-7 after batting first thanks to half-centuries by opener KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav. The former scored 57 while the latter chipped in with 50.

Kane Richardson was the pick of the Australia bowlers with his four-wicket haul.

Australia captain Aaron Finch’s fifty was not enough for the side to get home as they were bowled out for 180. He scored 57 in the practice game.

Mohammed Shami bagged three wickets whereas Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed two batters each.

India will play their second warm-up match against New Zealand in Brisbane on Wednesday.

