West Indies restrict Nepal to 133 at T20 World Cup

MUMBAI: A disciplined bowling performance led by Jason Holder powered the West Indies to restrict Nepal to 133-8 in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Opting to bowl first, the Caribbean side struck early to derail Nepal’s top order. Opener Kushal Bhurtel was dismissed for just 1, followed by captain Rohit Paudel (5) and wicketkeeper-batter Aasif Shaikh (11), leaving Nepal struggling inside the powerplay.

Nepal’s innings never truly recovered from the early setbacks, with four batters failing to reach double figures.

However, all-rounder Dipendra Singh Airee stood tall amid the collapse, anchoring the innings with a composed 58 off 47 deliveries. His knock, laced with timely boundaries, made him only the second Nepalese player to register a half-century in a Men’s T20 World Cup.

Airee found limited support from the middle order as wickets continued to tumble at regular intervals.

The West Indies bowlers maintained tight lines, with Holder being the standout performer, finishing with impressive figures of 4 for 27 in his four overs.

He received support from Roston Chase, Shamar Joseph, Matthew Forde, and Akeal Hosein, who claimed a wicket each to ensure Nepal were kept to a below-par total.

Despite Airee’s resistance, Nepal’s total of 133-8 appeared modest on a typically batting-friendly Wankhede pitch, leaving West Indies well-placed heading into the run chase.