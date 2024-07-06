TAAP declares recent increase in taxes on air tickets as illegal

KARACHI: The Travel Agents Association of Pakistan (TAAP) has declared the recent increase in taxes on air tickets as illegal, stating that the sharp rise has plunged the industry into a severe crisis.

During a press conference held at their office, former chairman and member of the executive committee Nadeem Sharif emphasized that the industry could face destruction due to these measures.

APJC Chairman Muhammad Hanif Ranch criticized the government’s actions over the past five days, asserting that they have violated existing laws. He labeled the tax increases as arbitrary and detrimental to the travel and tourism sector.

TAAP officials expressed deep concerns over the impact of the tax hike on air tickets, noting that bookings for economy class tickets abroad have surged by 150%, while first-class ticket prices have increased by 40%. The association warned that these measures could lead to the default of numerous travel agencies across the country.

Travel agents nationwide are currently protesting against the government’s decision, highlighting the dire financial strain placed on the industry. The association has called for immediate intervention to prevent further damage and to safeguard the livelihoods of those dependent on the travel and tourism sector.