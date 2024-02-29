Taapsee Pannu breaks silence on marriage with Mathias Boe

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu has finally addressed the reports of her getting married to her longtime boyfriend, Danish badminton player Mathias Boe.

Bollywood diva Taapsee Pannu responded to her marriage rumours, after an Indian entertainment outlet exclusively reported on Wednesday that she is all set to tie the knot with her beau Mathias Boe, in an intimate fusion ceremony next month.

The report also suggested that it will be a Sikh-Christian fusion ceremony for the couple, towards the end of March in Udaipur, India, in order to celebrate the rich traditions of both cultures.

However, speaking about the reports, Pannu told a separate publication, “I have never given any clarification regarding my personal life and I never will.”

Although Pannu did not give any official confirmation on her marriage to Boe next month, the ‘Dunki’ actor had earlier spoken about her wedding during a magazine interview and shared that she would like it to be a single-day, daytime affair, without any extravagance and drama, as her professional life has a lot of it already.

Notably, Taapsee Pannu, 36, has been in a relationship with Danish badminton great, Mathias Boe, 43, for over a decade at this point, and has often spoken openly about her personal life in interviews and on social media.

