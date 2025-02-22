Taapsee Pannu shares critical advice for young actors

Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu advised young and aspiring actors to have a plan B ready as she highlights the unfairness of the film industry.

During a recent discussion, leading actor and film producer Taapsee Pannu highlighted the harsh realities of the Indian film industry to the youngsters and suggested they should always have a plan second to Bollywood.

“The idealistic thing is that with hard work you will achieve everything that isn’t the case. Not everything is fair in the film industry,” she said. “If you expect that things will be fair and square then that won’t happen.”

The ‘Dunki’ actor suggested, “It will be unfair. Our stature depends on the audience. If the audience prefers watching hero-centric films in theatres and not ours, then how will we succeed? It’s not that the industry kicks us out of the industry, they rather give us opportunities. You will get to hear a lot of things, so keep your ego aside, otherwise, you will be disappointed. So, get used to hearing bad things.”

Pannu clarified that she is not a ‘victim of the Bollywood industry’, before sharing, “I had option B. I had done engineering, had a job and I could do that. I wanted to do an MBA, so I had kept all the options ready.”

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Kanika Dhillon’s sequel ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’, co-starring Sunny Kaushal and Vikrant Massey, and Akshay Kumar-led comedy flick ‘Khel Khel Mein’.

Next, she has the investigative comedy ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?’ and action-thriller ‘Gandhari’ in the pipeline.