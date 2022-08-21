 Box Office: Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Dobaaraa’ crashes on Day 2

Bollywood movie ‘Dobaaraa’ starring Taapsee Pannu in lead has crashed at Box Office within a day of release.

Despite the rave reviews for the performance by super versatile Taapsee Pannu, ‘Dobaaraa’ failed to attract the audience to cinemas, leading to meagre numbers in the Box Office collections.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

By the end of day 1, the mystery-thriller had grossed INR72 lakh in ticket sales, which on the following day dropped further to INR70 lakh, leading to many of the shows for the title getting cancelled.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

‘Dobaaraa’ which was released on 370 screens on August 19, totalled INR1.2 crores in the collections after two days of opening. As per the trade analysts of the country, the title had a ‘disastrous’ start at the box office, with mere 2-3% occupancy.

Moreover, according to the local reports from Indian media outlets, many early shows of ‘Dobaaraa’ were cancelled due to no bookings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Speaking about the hot topic of ‘cancel culture’ in the industry, Pannu stated prior to release, “Please everyone boycott our film, Dobaaraa. I want to be in the same league as Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan. I feel left out.” To which, director Anurag Kashyap added, “Yes please, I want our film to trend on the boycott hashtag as well.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

About ‘Dobaaraa’, the Kashyap directorial, starring Pannu with Pavail Gulati, follows the story of “a woman who gets an opportunity to save the life of a 12-year old boy who witnessed a death during a thunderstorm that happened 25 years ago, by getting connected through the television set during a similar storm in the present.”

It is the official remake of the Spanish film, ‘Mirage’ (2018).

Comments