Taapsee Pannu led ‘Dobaaraa’ to end theatrical run under 6-crore mark

The latest Bollywood release of Taapsee Pannu, ‘Dobaaraa’ is expected to end the underwhelming Box Office run below the INR6 crore mark.

Despite the rave reviews for the performance of the super versatile Taapsee Pannu, ‘Dobaaraa’ failed to attract the audience to cinemas, leading to meagre numbers in the Box Office collections in the debut week.

While the Pannu-led mystery thriller managed a meagre INR2.5 crore in the debut weekend, the following weekdays merely witnessed any improvement. The title maintained the poor streak and ended the debut week on an unbelievably underwhelming note, with a total grossing of INR4.72 crore in ticket sales.

Additionally, the latest numbers from Indian media agencies prove that Pannu’s ambitious film found almost no cine-goers at the beginning of week two. As per the reports, ‘Dobaaraa’ is struggling to touch the INR6 crore point as of day 11, and may wipe out of Box Office, without completing two weeks run.

About ‘Dobaaraa’, the Anurag Kashyap directorial, starring Taapsee Pannu with Pavail Gulati, follows the story of “a woman who gets an opportunity to save the life of a 12-year-old boy who witnessed a death during a thunderstorm that happened 25 years ago, by getting connected through the television set during a similar storm in the present.”

Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu’s sophomore collab was released on August 19 in 370 screens nationwide.

