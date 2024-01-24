‘Getting married is…’: Taapsee Pannu breaks silence on marriage plans  with Mathias Boe

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu finally addressed the marriage speculations with her longtime boyfriend, Danish badminton player Mathias Boe.

Actor Taapsee Pannu, 36, who has managed to keep her love life with Danish badminton great, Mathias Boe, 43, away from the limelight for over a decade of their relationship, revealed if the marriage is on the cards anytime soon.

In a recent interview with an Indian publication, the ‘Dunki’ actor said, “There is enough tying of the knot happening all around to keep the media happy. Getting married is not right now a huge priority in my life. Nor has it ever been on my bucket list.”

“So, I am not thinking of any wedding date as of now,” she asserted.

The actor also maintained that the main highlight of her life right now is her production ventures. She shared, “There are various productions of mine at different stages. Some are being cast, others are being pitched to co-producers and funders. No matter how much keenness your funders show in backing your movie, they still want to add masala, which doesn’t always go with the story you want to tell, just so that it becomes the clichéd ‘safe’ masala film, although we all know there is nothing like a foolproof project.”

In a separate tell-all with YouTuber Raj Shamani earlier this week, Pannu also confirmed, “I am with the same person since the past ten years, I started acting 13 years back and I met him the year I was making my debut in Bollywood. And I have been with the same person since then.”

“I have no thoughts of leaving him or being with anyone else because I am way too happy in the relationship,” she added.

