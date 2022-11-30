‘Blurr’ trailer: Taapsee Pannu plays blind woman in production debut

The official trailer of the upcoming Bollywood movie ‘Blurr’, starring versatile actor Taapsee Pannu as a partially blind woman, has been released.

Earlier this week, the lead actor and producer of the movie, Taapsee Pannu, unveiled the official trailer of her upcoming horror thriller flick ‘Blurr’ on social media. She plays the dual role of twin sisters Gayatri and Gautami in the film.

“If you can’t see it, can you escape it?” the ‘Thappad’ star captioned.

The gripping trailer shows the struggles of Gayatri following clues to find about the mysterious death of her twin sister, Gautami. She learnt that Gautami was dating someone and went out with him before she went missing.

It can also be made out from the clip that Gayatri is unaware of a fact about herself and her dead sister which is somehow known to her husband. In another scene in the trailer, a doctor warns her how she can lose her eyesight like her sister at any given time.

Pannu also gave a sneak peek of her prep for the film with the BTS image as the blind Gautami in a separate post. In the Insta post, she noted, “The only way to be true to the portrayal of being blind was to be one.”

The actor also disclosed in the caption that she shot most of the film with ‘zero vision’, and termed it the ‘new challenge’ that her debut production threw at her.

‘Blurr’ is an official Hindi language remake of the Spanish psychological thriller, ‘Julia’s Eyes’ (2010) starring Belen Rueda. As per the synopsis, the film follows the story of “a woman who’s slowly losing her sight whilst trying to investigate the death of her twin sister.”

The title stars acclaimed actor Taapsee Pannu in the lead along with Gulshan Devaiah and Kruttika Desai in pivotal roles.

Ajay Bahl has written and directed ‘Blurr’, while the lead actor Pannu has co-produced it with Vishal Rana, Pranjal Khandhdiya, Tony D’souza, Pradeep Sharma and Manav Durga.

The film marking the production debut for Pannu is slated to premiere on the streaming portal Zee5 on December 9.

