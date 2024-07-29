‘Just because he is not a cricketer…’: Taapsee Pannu reacts to people not knowing husband Mathias Boe

Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu says she feels ‘sad’ for people who don’t know about the achievements of her husband Mathias Boe as an athlete because he is not a cricketer.

In a new interview, promoting her forthcoming film ‘Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba’, Taapsee Pannu spoke candidly about her husband and their relationship, reacting to the query that she is ‘somebody else’s Haseen Dillruba‘ now.

The ‘Dunki’ actor maintained that she doesn’t like being told ‘uski ho gayi (she’s hers now)’.

“I’m my own person. He is his own person. I can be haseen (pretty) for 1.4 billion people, I should be, and he can be a kickass athlete for the whole world and he should be. Main uski nahin hui hun vo mera bhi nai hua hai (I’m not hers and he is not mine),” she set the record straight. “We have just decided to have a great party and celebrate our relationship.”

Reacting to the fact that many people don’t know much about Boe and his profession, despite being one of the greatest badminton players, Pannu said, “I feel sad for those people who don’t know who this guy this. And I don’t want to come out and tell people ke acha just because he is not a cricketer or a big businessman, so you don’t really feel like knowing.”

“This is the guy who is probably one of the biggest achievers in badminton in the world and right now probably responsible for where our men’s badminton doubles have reached,” she added.

For the unversed, Taapsee Pannu, 36, who was in a relationship with Danish badminton great, Mathias Boe, 43, for over a decade, tied the knot with him in an intimate Udaipur ceremony in March this year.