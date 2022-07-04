‘Blaming the industry only…’: Taapsee Pannu on ‘pay parity’ in Bollywood

Bollywood’s versatile actor Taapsee Pannu got candid about the pay disparity for females in the industry; said ‘it is not about producers’.

During a recent conversation with an India-based tabloid, the ‘Thappad’ actor who has been quite vocal about gender differences in the film industry, was brought up with the topic of pay parity for female actors.

“Pay parity is not about producers not wanting to give money. So, stop blaming the industry only for this problem,” Pannu told the interviewer. “It starts from the level where there are not many footfalls when it comes to female-driven film.”

She also complained about the audiences’ behaviour towards female-driven films as they wait for positive reviews to head towards theatres, whereas, in films led by male superstars, only the advance bookings make for great debut weekends.

“For a female-driven film, we have to wait for a Monday because by then, there is ample word of mouth and reviews which give us a brief idea about the film. We have to undergo the review test whereas many male-driven films end up opening big without any of these.”

“So audiences too will have to contribute to this change, that’s when we can bring about the change we desire to see,” she concluded.

On the acting front, Taapsee Pannu has got herself acknowledged as one of the most versatile actors in the Indian film industry, with great subjects like ‘Mulk’, ‘Badla’, ‘Pink’, and ‘Thappad’ in her filmography. For 2022, the actor has an interesting and packed slate of movies.

