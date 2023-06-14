Why Dayaben left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

TV actor Monika Bhadoriya aka Bawri of the Indian sitcom ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ recently revealed the possible reason behind the exit of Disha Vakani aka Dayaben.

Disha Vakani, who essayed the main role of Dayaben in ‘TMKOC’, joined the cast at the very beginning of the show in 2008 and stayed for a long time. In 2017, she took a maternity leave from the long-running sitcom and never returned back.

In a recent interview, Bhadoriya, who herself cited ill-treatment, harassment on the set and payment issues as the reasons to quit the show in 2019, said that similar issues could have been the reason for Vakani’s exit as well.

When asked if the main cast members including Disha Vakani also received similar treatment on the show, Bhadoriya replied, “I don’t want to comment on her. Maybe. Hoga…kuch toh aisa bura laga hi hoga (Must be something).”

She continued to explain, “Aapko koi accha pay kar raha hai aur bula raha hai baar baar aap nahi aana chahte ho toh yehi reason honge na aur kya ho sakta hai (If someone calls you repeatedly and also offers good money and you still do not want to return…why else would one you do that)?”

It is pertinent to mention that apart from Vakani and Bhadoriya, several others of the ensemble cast including narrator Shailesh Lodha and Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal (Mrs Sodhi) also quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in recent years.