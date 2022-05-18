Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Shailesh Lodha NOT quitting the show after all?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi said he is unaware of the reports of actor Shailesh Lodha leaving the show.

An India-based news agency reported Asit Kumarr Modi said he is not been informed of Shailesh Lodha aka Taarak Mehta leaving the show as yet.

“All my actors have been working for more than 10 years now,” he was quoted saying in the report. “I have not been informed or I am not aware that Shailesh wants to quit the show. If there is any development, I will surely speak about it.”

He added: “As of now, I am focussing on how we can make the show more entertaining for the viewers.”

It is pertinent to mention that the report of Shailesh Lodha, who is the narrator Taarak Mehta in the show, leaving the sitcom after 14 years made rounds.

The 52-year-old from Jodhpur city of the Jodhpur city of Rajasthan state is leaving the project because he does not feel happy with his contract and the days he has to work in.

Shailesh Lodha claimed that he quit many big projects for the above reasons. The report mentioned that Neela Tele Films tried to convince him to stay but he had already decided.

