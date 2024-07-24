Tabu answers why she turned down films with Shah Rukh Khan

Seasoned Bollywood actor Tabu revealed the reason behind turning down multiple big films opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

While the celebrated actors Shah Rukh Khan and Tabu played cameos as husband and wife in Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukerji’s ‘Saathiya’, and the latter even made special appearances in ‘Main Hoon Na’ and star-studded title track of ‘Om Shanti Om’, fans have never been lucky to see the two opposite each other in a full-length role.

Speaking about the same in a new interview, the ‘Crew’ actor said, “I am not a producer, not a director or a scriptwriter. I am really not dictating who Shah Rukh Khan works with and which films are going to be made and which films are going to be offered to me next. I can only say yes or no to what is being offered to me.”

When asked if the two have never been offered anything together, she revealed, “They were.”

“I know the films I have refused and I am sure he must have also refused a few. So, nothing really happened where our paths were crossed,” Tabu shared.

Notably, some of the projects that could have made it happen, had they were not passed on by Tabu, include, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ and ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’.