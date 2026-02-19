Taftan: Two die in LPG tanker fire, AC among six injured

TAFTAN: Fire erupted in an LPG tanker at Balochistan’s border town of Taftan leaving two persons dead and scores of others injured including the assistant commissioner, officials said.

The blaze in the LPG bowser was extinguished after firefighting operation by the district administration, Frontier Corps, which also participated by the Iranian Fire Brigade, according to officials.

District authorities said that the fire erupted at an LPG tanker near the Customs House in Taftan. The blaze also engulfed nearby godowns and the populated area.

During the firefighting operation, the tanker exploded with a loud blast.

Two persons were killed in the blast while six people including the assistant commissioner got burn injuries.

The injured in the incident were rushed to the hospital, while some injured were referred to Quetta hospital for medical attendance, according to officials.

The authorities have launched an investigation of the deadly incident.