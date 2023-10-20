27.9 C
Tahir Ashrafi appointed PM’s aide on religious harmony

The federal government on Friday appointed Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi as the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Middle East and Interfaith Harmony.

The PM office has issued the notification in this regard.

He will assist the Prime Minister on the affairs of the Middle East and Islamic countries.

Mr Ashrafi is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council and appointed third time as the special assistant to the PM.

Last year, the Punjab government sacked Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) chief Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi from the post of Muttahida Ulema Board chairman.

