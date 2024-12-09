web analytics
Monday, December 9, 2024
Tahir Ashrafi says madrassa's platform should not be used for politics

Web Desk
TOP NEWS

News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: Pakistan Ulema Council chairman Hafiz Tahir Ashraf has said, “We will not allow playing with the future of hundreds of thousands of students of seminaries.

He was talking over the issue of registration of seminaries and reforms in a moot.

He said existing system should be kept unchanged asking the government not to abolish or change the system under any pressure.

He urged that madrassa’s platform should not be used for politics, “there are separate platforms for politics”, he said.

It is to be mentioned here that Maulana Fazl-ur-Reman’s JUI-F demanding a change in the process for seminaries’ registration.

“You had accepted the agreement in 2019 and now demanding a new law, you will demand another law after four years later,” Tahir Ashrafi said.

Director General religious education Dr. Ghulam Qamar said, “It was decided in the agreement that all religious schools will be affiliated with the education ministry and seasoned religious scholars had signed the agreement”.

Maulana Raghib Naeemi said that religious schools are academic subject it should not be used for political wrangling.

Ministers for religious affairs and education Chaudhry Salik and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui also attended the session.

