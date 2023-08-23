Tahir Plaza arson case: MQM ‘hitman’ produced in ATC

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) notorious target killer with several other accused on Wednesday appeared before the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in a hearing regarding the Tahir Plaza fire case, ARY News reported.

The jail authorities presented a report to the court, confirming that Saeed Bharam is currently incarcerated as a convicted prisoner serving a life sentence in Central Jail, Karachi.

Unfortunately, the hearing hit a procedural roadblock as the lawyers representing the accused were absent. Consequently, the statements of the witnesses could not be recorded.

However, the Investigating Officer (IO) managed to produce two witnesses before the court. Their testimonies are anticipated to shed light on the events surrounding the Tahir Plaza fire, which resulted in significant loss of life and property.

In response to these developments, the court has summoned the witnesses to testify at the next hearing, scheduled for September 2.

Earlier in 2017, MQM’s Hammad Siddiqui, Saeed Bharam and others have also been nominated in the Tahir Plaza arson attack incident.

In police report accused Irfan alias Saeed has confessed that Hammad Siddiqui and Saeed Bharam had ordered the arson attack in Tahir Plaza.

The arson attack made to ‘teach a lesson’ to lawyers for supporting the deposed chief justice.

According to police, two accomplices of the accused Nawab alias Dhobi and Nawab alias Mota have been at large. The court has issued arrest warrants of the accused.

Six people including a lawyer and two women were burnt to death in the arson attack.

