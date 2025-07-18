Ex-FESCO chief Tahseen Awan arrested in international online fraud case

FAISALABAD, PAKISTAN – July 18, 2025: Cybercrime authorities have arrested former chairman of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), Tahseen Awan, for his alleged involvement in an international online fraud racket carried out through foreign nationals.

According to the cybercrime agency, this marks the eighth FIR registered against Tahseen Awan, who had already secured interim bail in seven prior cases.

The accused reportedly collaborated with a Chinese gang to forge documents and provide bogus data to national security institutions.

Investigators claim that Tahseen Awan fabricated records of non-existent companies and submitted fake passports and misleading information regarding foreign nationals.

Agreements were signed in the names of entities that turned out to be completely fictitious.

Read more: LEA raid on scam call centre in Islamabad, foreigners among 65 arrested

The cybercrime agency further stated that Tahseen Awan’s actions posed a serious threat to national security.

Out of 72 foreign nationals previously apprehended, the presence of 62 had allegedly been concealed from the authorities. Additionally, nine entries in the official list of foreigners were found to be forged.

Assistant Director Arshad Ali has been appointed as the investigating officer in the case. Tahseen Awan is scheduled to be presented before a local court today, where the agency will request his physical remand.

It may be recalled that on July 8, a raid on Awan’s factory led to the arrest of over 80 Pakistani and more than 70 foreign nationals.