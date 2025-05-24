PC system requirements for Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon

Discover all the platforms where you can play Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon and check the full PC system requirements, including minimum and recommended specs for smooth gameplay.

Fortunately, Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, giving players on modern systems plenty of options to enjoy the adventure.

However, the game is not available on older consoles. This means gamers using PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch won’t be able to play Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon on their devices.

As for those with handheld gaming PCs, such as the Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally, Legion GO, or MSI Claw, the game should run well since it doesn’t require extremely high specifications.

For players interested in experiencing the game on PC, there are two sets of system requirements—minimum and recommended.

The Fall of Avalon needs at least a GTX 1060 or similar, 12GB of RAM, and 31GB of free space to run. With these specs, you can expect around 30 frames per second on the lowest settings.

For a smoother and more visually stunning experience, the recommended specs include an RTX 2070 Super, 16GB of RAM, and 31GB of storage.

This setup will allow players to enjoy Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon at over 60 frames per second on the highest settings.

Minimum requirements for The Fall of Avalon :

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel i5 8th Gen or AMD equivalent

Memory: 12GB RAM

Graphics: GTX 1060 6GB or AMD equivalent

Storage: 31GB

DirectX: Version 11

SSD strongly recommended

Recommended requirements The Fall of Avalon:

OS: Windows 10/11 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel i7 13th Gen

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics: RTX 2070 Super

Storage: 31GB

DirectX: Version 11

SSD strongly recommended

Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon offers players a dark and gripping RPG experience, and with the right hardware, it can be enjoyed at its best on modern gaming systems.