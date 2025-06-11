Taiwan Earthquake: 6.4 magnitude hits Hualien, no damage reported

TAIWAN: Taiwan’s Central Weather Administration has reported a serious 6.4-magnitude earthquake which hit the east coast of Taiwan on Wednesday.



The Taiwan earthquake took place at 7:01 PM local time. It was centered 71 km (44.1 miles) south of Hualien City at a depth of 30.9 km (19.3 miles).

According to the reports by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), it was a little bit lower magnitude of 5.9, a mutual variation due to differences in the system for measurement and responsiveness sensitivity.

In the Taiwan earthquake, buildings in Taipei trembled for approximately a minute, activating earthquake alerts across the island. However, reports of no major damage or injuries have been announced so far.

Hualien, situated on the less tightly populated eastern coast of Taiwan, regularly experiences seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a highly active seismic area that spreads from the Americas to the Asia-Pacific region.

In reply to the disastrous Chi-Chi earthquake of 1999, which caused the loss of over 2,400 lives, Taiwan has made considerable advancements in earthquake preparation.

Improvements in building regulations, the implementation of early warning systems, and the organisation of regular public practice sessions have together contributed to a decrease in damage and fatalities during subsequent earthquakes.

Officials continue to monitor every seismic activity closely; however, there are currently no reports of any disruptions to transportation or infrastructure in the Taiwan earthquake.

