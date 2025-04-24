web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, April 24, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Taiwan proposes another $10b in aid to deal with US tariffs

Reuters
By Reuters
|

TOP NEWS

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters is an international news organisation owned by Thomson Reuters

Taiwan’s premier on Thursday proposed another $10 billion in spending as a special budget to help the economy deal with the impact of U.S. tariffs.

Taiwan had been due to be hit with 32% U.S. tariffs two weeks ago, until President Donald Trump paused his “reciprocal tariffs” for 90 days.

Speaking at a news conference in Taipei, Premier Cho Jung-tai said the initial T$88 billion ($2.71 billion) aid package would be increased to as much as T$410 billion ($12.61 billion), including financing assistance for companies, measures to stabilise the job market and subsidies for electricity.

The special budget will need to be approved by parliament, where opposition parties have a majority and have this year imposed sweeping cuts on Taiwan’s main budget, saying they are targeting waste.

Taiwan’s government has already begun talks with the United States on the tariffs and pledged billions of dollars in new purchases to reduce the island’s yawning trade surplus.

Increasing purchases of U.S. natural gas and oil is a focus of Taiwan’s tariff talks with the United States, President Lai Ching-te said on Tuesday.

($1 = 32.5130 Taiwan dollars)

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

Will Trump Tariffs Rattle World Economy and harm US interests in long run ?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.