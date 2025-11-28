Drone attack on Chinese in Tajikistan underscores gravity of Afghanistan threat, says Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has expressed condolences to China and Tajikistan over the killing of three Chinese workers in Tajikistan, the Foreign Office said on Friday.

The statement came after Tajik authorities confirmed that three Chinese nationals were killed in an attack launched from across the Afghan border.

In its statement, Pakistan conveyed its “deepest condolences and strong solidarity” with the governments and people of the People’s Republic of China and Tajikistan over the loss of “precious lives” in what it described as a “heinous terrorist attack” near the Tajik-Afghan border.

Pakistan “unequivocally condemns this cowardly attack on Chinese nationals,” the statement said.

The Foreign Office noted: “The use of armed drones in the incident underlines the gravity of threat emanating from Afghanistan and the brazenness of those behind it”.

“As a neighbour that has repeatedly suffered terrorist attacks orchestrated from Afghan soil, it added, “the people of Pakistan fully understand and share the grief and anguish of our Chinese friends and Tajik partners”.

Islamabad reiterated its position that Afghan territory must not be used for terrorism against its neighbours or any other country.

The repeated use of Afghan soil by terrorist elements and their continued presence under the patronage of Afghan Taliban regime, is a “matter of serious concern” for the entire region and the wider international community, the statement said.

Pakistan stressed that concrete and verifiable action against the perpetrators, abettors, facilitators and financiers of terrorist groups operating from Afghan soil is the only way to address this growing menace.

It added that Pakistan will continue to work closely with China, Tajikistan and other regional partners to promote peace, stability and security in our shared neighbourhood.

Tajikistan’s relations with the Afghan Taliban government have remained tense, with several border clashes reported in recent months.

Earlier, Tajik officials detailed the attack, saying that “on the night of November 26, 2025, an armed assault was carried out from the territory of Afghanistan on the employees’ camp of LLC Shohin SM, located within the control area of the 1st Border Guard Post ‘Istiqlol’ of the ‘Yol’ Border Detachment in the Khatlon region.”

According to the statement, the attackers used an unmanned aerial vehicle equipped with grenades and firearms. The assault resulted in the deaths of three Chinese employees of LLC Shohin SM.