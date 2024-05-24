Tajir Dost app: FBR shares registration details

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Friday shared the number of traders registered in Tajir Dost scheme, ARY News reported.

The Tajir Dost app was launched to tax retailers in Pakistan. Through the app, the government is hoping to bring 3.5 million retailers into the tax net.

FBR spokesperson, Bakhtiar Muhammad said 17,384 traders got themselves registered in the Tajir Dost tax scheme till May 23.

According to breakup, 5,173 traders got registered from Karachi, 4,871 from Lahore, 1,406 from Islamabad, 1,944 from Rawalpindi, 1,409 from Peshawar and 899 traders registered themselves in the scheme.

The spokesperson further said FBR is cooperating with the traders body in the registration scheme.

Read more: Tajir Dost app: Traders show lack of interest in registration process

Earlier, All Pakistan Traders Association threatened to protest against the Tajir Dost tax scheme.

President All Pakistan Traders Association, Ajmal Baloch vowed to protest across the country, if they were forced to register in the scheme, without addressing reservations.

Baloch said the Tajir Dost tax scheme failed to attract traders’ community and urged the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to hold talks with them for redressal of their reservations.

He made it clear that traders won’t get themselves registered in the scheme without a solution to their grievances.