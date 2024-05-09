Traders body warns of protest against Tajir Dost tax scheme

All Pakistan Traders Association on Thursday threatened to protest against the Tajir Dost tax scheme launched by the government to bring 3.5 million retailers into the tax net.

President All Pakistan Traders Association, Ajmal Baloch vowed to protest across the country from May 14, if they were forced to register in the Tajir Dost tax scheme, without addressing reservations.

Baloch said the Tajir Dost tax scheme has failed to attract traders’ community and urged the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to hold talks with them for redressal of their reservations.

He made it clear that traders won’t get themselves registered in the scheme without a solution to their grievances.

The leader of the traders’ body also warned of protests from May 14 across the country in case of any strictness.

Baloch claimed Rs1,200 yearly fixed tax on the traders is a ‘fraud’ as traders are already paying fixed advance tax on the commercial electricity bills.

Fixed advance tax cannot be charged from the traders, he added.

Earlier, Pakistan traders’ body leader said the traders were already paying 13 different types of taxes on the commercial meter.

He also alleged that FBR officers are taking “monthly charges” from the traders, who are mostly less educated.