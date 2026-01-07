Take nation into confidence on military operations, says KP CM

Peshawar: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi on Wednesday said the nation must be taken into confidence before launching any military operation, calling for a shift in counterterrorism policy and an end to what he described as “closed-door decisions.”

Addressing the annual convocation of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University in Peshawar, the chief minister said preparations were underway for another security operation in the province, adding that past approaches had failed to deliver lasting peace.

“Closed-door decisions have destroyed our peace,” Afridi said, noting that more than 21 military operations have already been conducted in the province.

“If military operations over the last 15 to 20 years have not produced results, then there must be a policy shift.”

He stressed that any future counterterrorism strategy should be formulated through consultation with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, stakeholders, tribal elders and the public to ensure sustainable peace.

“If an operation is being planned, the nation must be taken into confidence,” he said, adding that decisions made behind closed doors would not benefit the country.

Recalling past operations, Afridi said residents were forced to leave their homes on short notice and became internally displaced persons (IDPs). “Before operations, people lived with dignity. Afterwards, our leaders were killed, and women and children were forced to beg,” he said.

Despite the hardships, the chief minister said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would not hesitate to make sacrifices for the country again, but questioned the intentions behind certain policies.

Afridi also warned against what he termed a “specific mindset” that opposes education in KP. “Some people want our children to hold guns instead of pens,” he said, adding that the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would choose education over violence.

“Our children will no longer carry weapons; they will carry pens,” he said.