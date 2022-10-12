Takht-i-Bahi rally: Fazlur Rehman says ‘PTI drowned in own tsunami’

MARDAN: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Wednesday that PTI has drowned in his own tsunami and destroyed the national economy, ARY News reported.

While addressing a public gathering in Takht-e-Bahi today, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman has turned politics a non-serious subject and now he was joking with the nation by contesting by-polls in nine constituencies.

“They are rejecting the supremacy of parliament, on the other hand, they are contesting by-polls. After repeating the tsunami, again and again, they drowned in their own tsunami. The nation will back the Constitution and peace.”

READ: IMRAN KHAN WEAKENED PARLIAMENT, OTHER INSTITUTIONS: FAZLUR REHMAN

He blamed Imran Khan for creating hurdles in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and staged a drama of cypher and conspiracy. Fazl claimed that the conspiracy was hatched for bringing Imran Khan into power but not for removing him from the government.

The PDM head said that the president has exposed the ‘conspiracy’ of his own political party.

He claimed that Maulana Qasim will be victorious in the forthcoming by-polls and the nation will kick out the ineligible rulers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Fazlur Rehman said that the ruling coalition of the PDM and other political parties will bring prosperity and development to the country.

