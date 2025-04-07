PTI gave militants a ‘red carpet’ welcome: Talal Chaudhry

Minister of State for Interior, Talal Chaudhry, has strongly criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), accusing the party of bringing terrorism back into the country, ARY News reported.

Speaking in the National Assembly, Talal Chaudhry questioned why PTI expresses concern when militants are eliminated, stating, “Why does PTI get upset when Kharijites are killed? They are the ones who brought terrorism.”

Talal Chaudhry claimed that terrorism had been eradicated by 2018, but PTI welcomed militants back with red carpet treatment.

He added that maintaining peace is a joint responsibility, half of which lies with the provinces, yet PTI failed to build facilities like forensic and scientific labs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

He further criticised PTI’s silence over incidents such as the Bannu Cantt attack, highlighting their absence from National Action Plan meetings and the National Security Committee.

“How can we talk to those who hold weapons, and why didn’t PTI attend the NSC meeting?” he asked.

Referring to Nawaz Sharif’s tenure, Talal said that terrorism was effectively dealt with and eliminated under his government.

He pointed out that despite receiving Rs 800 billion under the NFC Award, PTI-led KP failed to establish a Counter-Terrorism Department or implement Safe City projects in any major city.

He concluded by praising the armed forces for their sacrifices in ensuring national security and criticised PTI for neglecting vital security initiatives in KP despite substantial federal funding.

Earlier, Pakistan security forces killed nine Khwarij, including high value target Kharji Ring leader Shireen, during an intelligence based operation in Dera Ismail Khan, ARY News reported on Monday, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the the IBO was carried out in Takwara area of Dera Ismail Khan on the presence of the Khawarij.

The Pakistan security forces killed nine Khawarij and recovered weapons and ammunition from their possession.

Kharji Ring leader Shireen was highly wanted by the Law Enforcement Agencies due to his involvement in numerous terrorist activities, Besides being involved in target killing of numerous innocent civilians, he was also responsible for Shahadat of Captain Hasnain Akhtar.