Talal Chaudhry calls PTI founder Pakistan’s first ‘vip prisoner’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, Imran Khan, is the first VIP prisoner in Pakistan’s history, ARY News reported.

Speaking to the Senate Session, Talal Chaudhry said that no other prisoner in Pakistan has been provided facilities like a chicken, exercise machines, or six separate rooms, as has been alleged for the PTI founder.

He added that family members of the PTI founder, Imran Khan, meet him separately with lawyers and other officials, in accordance with the jail manual.

Chaudhry criticized the PTI, calling their actions a political drama, and urged them to take any legal grievances to the High Court. He further stated that the PTI has no record of performance and is resorting to theatrics.

He also emphasized that no one can violate court orders without risking their job, reinforcing that the rules of the prison system must be followed.

Talal Chaudhry Dubs Sohail Afridi As ‘Sohail Buzdar’

On October 21, 2025, Talal Chaudhry lashed out at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, accusing him of incompetence and deliberate political theatrics aimed at pleasing his party’s founder.

Addressing a press conference, Talal Chaudhry claimed that Sohail Afridi was “intentionally appointed as a weak chief minister to stage dramas and blackmail the state”. He said changing the chief minister would not stop Pakistan’s counterterrorism campaign, stressing that “this war will continue under the National Action Plan — what needs to change is the mindset, not the leadership.”

Talal Chaudhry revealed that the federal government had provided modern bulletproof vehicles to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, but the provincial government refused to accept them, calling them “old.” He said each bulletproof vehicle is worth around Rs 100 million and is equipped with international-standard security features.

“The same vehicles are used by federal ministers, security officials, and even the interior minister himself,” Chaudhry noted, adding that “many officers across Pakistan still use even older vehicles.”