Empowering Artists Globally: Spotify launches Talal Qureshi’s TURBO on Estadio Olímpico Lluís Companys, Barcelona

KARACHI: Spotify took another historical step towards showcasing Pakistani talents as renowned music producer and artist, Talal Qureshi , garnered global attention by being the first Pakistani Artist to be featured on the stadium LED boards during FCB’s thrilling match against Sevilla at the Estadio Olímpic Lluís Companys.

The feature was part of the spectacular global promotions that are being organized by Spotify, both on and off the platform to support the launch of Talal Qureshi’s latest album TURBO . Spotify’s support for Talal Qureshi underscores its commitment to fostering local talent, pushing the boundaries of music promotion on the global scale and providing a unique push to the potential of Pakistani music. With this electrifying collaboration, Talal’s music reaches new heights, promising an exciting journey for the listeners worldwide.

Known for seamlessly melding traditional Pakistani music with contemporary electronic sounds, Talal has become the first-ever Pakistani artist to have his album launch supported by Spotify on-ground, bringing his electrifying beats to a global audience.

“At Spotify, we’re here to uplift artists at every juncture of their artistic path and our focus is on amplifying Pakistani artists’ stories, voices, and unique cultural contributions with the rest of the world,” commented Khan FM, Spotify’s Artists and Label Partnership Manager for Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. “I’m extremely proud we were able to showcase the launch of TURBO for Talal who is an artist of musical diversity & creativity, this is the first of many album launches that we’re planning backed with Spotify’s global reach as seen in Barcelona & USA”

TURBO is an album that masterfully blends Eastern and Western sounds, transcending musical boundaries and cultural divides. Some of the tracks included are “ Kali Raat ,” a collaboration with Zaw Ali , “ SOLA ” featuring Zahoor , “ KUNDI ” with Blal Bloch and Yashraj , “ Phooloun Ki Raani ” featuring Natasha Noorani and Maanu , “ Aya (Not Honey Version) ” with Mitika and Yashraj , and “ Jaan Meri ” with Natasha Noorani .