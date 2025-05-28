Fighting in Pakistan without orders violates sharia, says Afghan Taliban

The Taliban government in Afghanistan has issued a stern warning to dissident groups, cautioning them against engaging in armed conflict outside the country, particularly in Pakistan, without official approval, ARY News reported.

Taliban commander Saeedullah Saeed, speaking at a recent event, stated that fighting against the orders of the Amir, particularly in countries like Pakistan, is not permissible.

He emphasised that those who join various factions to wage jihad abroad are not considered true mujahideen.

Saeed clarified that the declaration or permission to conduct jihad rests solely with the state Amir and cannot be claimed by any individual or group.

The Taliban leadership has already prohibited fighters from travelling to Pakistan, and ignoring this directive is considered religious disobedience.

According to Saeed, any group involved in unauthorised jihad will be regarded as fomenting discord under Islamic law.

He further condemned attacks carried out in the name of jihad, declaring such acts disobedient to both Sharia law and the Afghan Emirate.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, calling his recent three-day China visit “highly successful,” said that Pakistan had achieved significant progress on diplomatic, strategic and economic fronts during the engagements held in Beijing.

The deputy prime minister, addressing a news conference, said that it was not a routine diplomatic engagement but with clear and urgent objectives, also featuring bilateral meetings with Chinese leadership and trilateral dialogues involving Afghanistan.

Dar told the media that a clear agreement was reached with both China and Afghanistan that no terrorist organisation — whether TTP, BLA or others — would be allowed to use any country’s soil against another.

Dar announced that discussions on CPEC 2.0 were detailed and promising. “We have successfully laid the groundwork for expanded cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative.