‘Talk to CM portal’, send your suggestions directly Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE: The government of Punjab has launched a new special digital platform ‘Talk to CM’, aimed at enabling youth to directly share their ideas and feedback with the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The ‘Talk to CM’ portal was formally launched by the chief minister, Maryam Nawaz, as part of what officials describe as a broader effort to increase youth engagement in governance.

On this occasion, senior minister Marriyum Aurangzeb briefed on the portal, describing it as the first initiative of its kind in Punjab’s history.

She said the platform has been designed to provide young people across the province with a direct channel of communication with the chief minister.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the portal allows users to submit suggestions and feedback on government program and development projects.

Young people will also be able to share their ideas along with basic personal information through a dedicated online interface.

The platform includes a separate section for individuals aged 20 and above, offering an interface for different age groups.

Mariyum Aurangzeb has further stated that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has declared 2026 as the ‘Year of Youth’.