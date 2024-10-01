Talking with PTI is futile, says Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has called holding dialogue with the PTI as futile.

“It is weakness of the federal government. They wouldn’t have dare if the timely action taken,” KP Governor said in ARY News talk show ‘Bakhabar Sawera’.

Governor said that an arrangement should be made for them. “They won’t come to their senses until proper action not taken against their missteps,” KP governor opined.

He said, they are intending to unleash a fighting between KP, the federal government and Punjab. In his scathing remarks, Kundi said, “I am sufficient for Ali Amin, his statements are aerial firing”.

“He had disappeared during the election, where he had become a guest,” he asked.

Faisal Karim said, Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been political messiah to the PTI. “He has now said that his mandate was stolen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” governor said.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi earlier said that KP is facing the problem of lawlessness again. “We had given them a peaceful Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2013, the province has returned to lawlessness again,” Governor KP talking to media in Multan said.

“Most of the area from Dera Ismail Khan to Kohat has become a “no-go area”, governor said.