Talks between Govt and PTI likely to begin today, says Hamid Raza

ISLAMABAD: Sahibzada Hamid Raza Wednesday expressed hope for beginning of formal talks between the government and the PTI today, ARY News reported.

“The dialogue between the government and PTI will formally start today,” Hamid Raza said. A session with regard to talks will be held today, he told media.

“Some things used to be trust, I could not share anything with regard to the government contacts,” he said.

Replying a question he said, charge-sheet to Faiz Hameed has been the military’s internal matter, the PTI founder has nothing to do with it.

“If the PTI will gain any benefit from the civil disobedience campaign,” a reporter questioned. “It will be more than your thinking,” Hamid Raza replied.

However, PTI’s Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has said that formal talks with government not being start today. “We are trying to follow the process of the constituted committee,” he said.

“We want to hold talks to reach to a solution,” party chairman said. “A political solution required to political problem,” he added.

