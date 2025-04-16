web analytics
Talks with PTI already underway, says Sher Afzal Marwat

ISLAMABAD: Sher Afzal Marwat has disclosed that the PTI’s talks are not going to begin but have already been underway.

Sher Afzal, a former member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), talking to media, claimed that the U-tubers are the major obstacle in release of the PTI’s founder and the party’s becoming a part of the national mainstream.

“They have played havoc with the party with their fabricating and concocted news,” Marwat said.

He said the PTI’s founder has been conveyed that the party has not been even capable to stage protest at the street level.

He said six guarantors were demanded for the talks, three from us. “Ali Amin was the principal guarantor. There were two days for implementation of the talks when everything went in the reverse,” Sher Afzal said.

“It was decided in December negotiations that the hurdles will be removed. The social media people get started and ruined the party with fabricated news,” he said.

Former PTI leader said that those who had condemned the May 09 episode and testified against the party’s founder, have entered in the party from the backdoor.

