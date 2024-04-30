Talks with establishment will be held openly: CM Gandapur

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur has asserted that his party will hold dialogue with establishment openly, clarifying that PTI is not currently holding ‘backdoor talks’ with anyone.

Talking to journalists here, the KP chief minister said that emphasised his support for negotiations with the establishment, but only if they are transparent and public. “We are in favour of dialogue with establishment for the betterment of the country,” he said.

CM Ali Amin Gandapur also reiterated his commitment to protecting the province’s interests and warned that if the federal government fails to provide funds, he will not remain silent.

He criticised the federal government for taking the province’s resources and funds, saying “the land is ours, the farmers are ours, and the expenses are ours, but the federal government is taking the money.”

He also rejected the notion of being blackmailed by the Chief Election Commissioner’s letters and demanded specific seats for the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), which he claimed had won the election.

Earlier this month, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that they did not receive ‘any message’ for dialogues nor holding any secret dialogues with the incumbent government.

Speaking to journalists outside Adiala Jail, Gohar Khan said incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan confirmed that he did not receive any message for dialogues. “We will publicly confirm if receive any invitation for talks,” he said.

Furthermore, the PTI chairman also rejected holding dialogues with the incumbent government and stated that his party would not hold any “secret talks”.

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah said that the establishment would have no objection over talks with the PTI. He noted that the key people in current establishment have a positive mindset and no personal agenda.

“They only want the country being steered out of the economic crisis and move to the positive direction,” PML-N stalwart said.