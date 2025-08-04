web analytics
28.9 C
Karachi
Monday, August 4, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Tamannaah Bhatia breaks silence on her brief marriage with Abdul Razzaq

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Bollywood diva Tamannaah Bhatia has finally addressed the long-standing rumour of her ‘brief marriage’ to former Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq.

Click here to read more Lifestyle stories

In a new interview with an Indian publication, actor Tamannaah Bhatia broke her silence on her alleged short-lived marriage with Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq, as well as on link-up rumours with India’s star batter, Virat Kohli.

Addressing her viral picture with Razzaq, Bhatia clarified that the two were invited for the launch of a jewellery store when they were clicked together.

Mazaak mazaak mein Abdul Razzaq,” she quipped. “The internet is a fun place. According to the internet, I was briefly married to Abdul Razzaq.”

The ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ performer called the rumour ’embarrassing’ and went on to apologise to the Pakistani cricketer with folded hands. “I’m sorry, sir, aapke do-teen bachhe hain (You have 2-3 children)… I don’t know what your life is,” she added.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nukta Pakistan (@nukta.pakistan)

Moreover, Bhatia addressed the conjecture, linking her up to former Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who has been married to fellow Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma.

“I feel so bad because I literally met him for only one day. I have never met Virat after the shoot. Na maine unse baat ki, na unse mili hoon (Neither have I talked nor met him),” she said, about their viral picture from a shoot.

Also Read: Abdul Razzaq publicly apologises to Aishwarya Rai

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.