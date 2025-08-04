Tamannaah Bhatia breaks silence on her brief marriage with Abdul Razzaq

Bollywood diva Tamannaah Bhatia has finally addressed the long-standing rumour of her ‘brief marriage’ to former Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq.

In a new interview with an Indian publication, actor Tamannaah Bhatia broke her silence on her alleged short-lived marriage with Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq, as well as on link-up rumours with India’s star batter, Virat Kohli.

Addressing her viral picture with Razzaq, Bhatia clarified that the two were invited for the launch of a jewellery store when they were clicked together.

“Mazaak mazaak mein Abdul Razzaq,” she quipped. “The internet is a fun place. According to the internet, I was briefly married to Abdul Razzaq.”

The ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ performer called the rumour ’embarrassing’ and went on to apologise to the Pakistani cricketer with folded hands. “I’m sorry, sir, aapke do-teen bachhe hain (You have 2-3 children)… I don’t know what your life is,” she added.

Moreover, Bhatia addressed the conjecture, linking her up to former Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who has been married to fellow Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma.

“I feel so bad because I literally met him for only one day. I have never met Virat after the shoot. Na maine unse baat ki, na unse mili hoon (Neither have I talked nor met him),” she said, about their viral picture from a shoot.

