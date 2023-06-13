My happy place: Tamannaah Bhatia confirms relationship with Vijay Varma

Indian actor Tamannaah Bhatia finally confessed to her romantic relationship with co-star Vijay Varma.

Bhatia, who earlier stayed mum about the dating rumours with ‘Lust Stories 2’ co-star Vijay Varma, has finally confirmed that the two are indeed dating.

Hinting at her relationship with the ‘Darlings’ actor, Bhatia said, “I don’t think you can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star. I have had so many co-stars. I think if one has to fall for someone, feel something for someone it’s definitely more personal.”

“It’s nothing to do with what they do for a living, I mean that’s not the reason why this would happen,” she added.

When further quizzed by the journalist if the things between the two happened on the sets of their upcoming anthology film, the ‘Humshakals’ actor replied, “Yes. He [Varma] is someone I really look up to.”

“He is someone with whom I bonded very very organically. He is someone who came to me with all his guard down. Then, it became very easy for me to put all my guard down. With high-achieving women, we have this problem, that we think we have to work hard for everything. When something is so simple and you don’t have to walk on eggshells to just be yourself because I think in India we also have this that a woman has to change her entire life for someone. If you have to find a partner you might have to physically move or do so many things that serve that person’s understanding but I was like I have created a world for myself and here there’s a person who actually understood that world without me doing anything. He’s a person who I care about deeply and yeah, he’s my happy place,” Bhatia explained.

As for ‘Lust Stories 2’, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma will be sharing the screen for the first time in Netflix’s anthology film, also featuring Kajol, Angad Bedi, Mrunal Thakur and Neena Gupta. The title is set to premiere on the streaming giant on June 29.