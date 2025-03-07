Tamannaah Bhatia shares her idea of love amid Vijay Varma breakup rumours

Amid the speculations of her breakup with fellow actor Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia spills her idea of love and also confessed that she is much happier while in a relationship, than being single.

During her latest podcast outing, actor Tamannaah Bhatia was asked about her take on love and relationships, when she said that people often confuse the two and the latter becomes more of ‘business transactions’ due to expectations, whereas, love has to be ‘unconditional’.

“I think people confuse between what love is and what a relationship is. The moment it is conditional, I feel it ceases to be love,” she said. “Love can only be unconditional; it can only be ek tarfah (one-sided). Love is an inside job, it’s how you feel for someone.”

“The moment you have expectations, you want people to do what you want them to be doing, then that’s just a business transaction. I’ve realised if I have to love someone, I need to let them free, to be who they are,” Bhatia explained.

Moreover, the actor continued to confess, “I feel like I’ve always been much more happier when I’m in a relationship versus when I’m not. I love the feeling of having companionship; it’s a wonderful feeling.”

“But it matters who you let in that equation because you give them some amount of access and power to influence your life. You need to choose wisely and that can be done when you’re aware of yourself,” she maintained.

Notably, this statement from Tamannaah Bhatia came amidst the reports of her breakup from Vijay Varma, after three years of relationship.

While neither of the celebrities has yet addressed the rumours, reports suggest that the growing pressure of marriage and settling down for the ‘Baahubali’ actor became the reason behind their abrupt split.

