Tamannaah Bhatia breaks silence on relationship with Vijay Varma

Indian actor Tamannaah Bhatia finally addressed the romance rumours with fellow celebrity Vijay Varma.

The actor sat for a tell-all with an Indian media outlet as she successfully completed 18 long years in showbiz.

Bhatia complained about the industry marrying off female actors every week and is all the more speculative to them rather than their male counterparts. “I don’t know why that happens, but females get married a bunch of times before we actually get married! We get married every Friday, and then hear ‘oh you are not married yet’,” she told the publication.

“People are constantly getting me married to all kinds of people- from doctor to businessman! I feel I have already been married too many times, I don’t know what will happen when I really get married! Will people be excited anymore,” the actor wondered.

Moreover, the celebrity also spoke about the rumoured boyfriend, Varma and replied, “We have done a film together. Such rumours keep going around. Clarifying all of them is just not necessary.”

“I have nothing more to say about it,” Bhatia dismissed.

It is pertinent to mention here that co-stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma first sparked dating rumours last year while shooting their debut project together. The two were also spotted engaging in some social media PDA and even rang in the new year together, followed by a trip.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the A-list actor has her hands full with films across Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam languages, including ‘Bhola Shankar’, ‘Jailer’ and ‘Bole Chudiyan’ among others.

