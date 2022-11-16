‘Tamannaon ke dhoke’: Nida Khan’s latest pictures go viral

Pictures of actor and model Nida Khan in a dashing kurta shalwar is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Nida Khan uploaded the viral pictures on her Instagram account. The celebrity’s latest social media post got thousands of likes from its users.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nida Khan (@iniddaahh)

They heaped praise on her looks with their comments. A user wrote, “So pretty”. Another called her a cute pretty girl.

An Instagram said she resembled her fellow celebrity Alizeh Shah.

The “Khoat” actor stated has thousands of Instagram followers. She takes to the platform for sharing pictures and videos of herself and her professional endeavours.

Earlier, she uploaded pictures in a pair of black pants, paired with a brown animal print top. She carried a matching sling bag and wore tinted face makeup for the look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nida Khan (@iniddaahh)

The actor currently stars in ARY Digital’s serial “Pyar Deewangi Hai“. The drama, written by Misbah Ali Syed and directed by Aabis Raza, is headlined by A-list actors Sami Khan, Neelam Muneer and Shuja Asad.

The drama tells the story of Rabi (Neelam Muneer) proving her innocence in the murder of her husband Mateen (Shuja Mateen). The upcoming episode will see her returning to the in-laws who want to kill her.

The supporting cast features Saba Faisal, Javed Shaikh, Hasan Niazi, Urooj Fatima, Gul-e-Rana, Sabahat Bukhari and Aliya Ali.

