Ali Sikandar breaks down into tears during Tamasha 2; here’s why

Actor Ali Sikandar got emotional when star Adnan Siddiqui recalled how his daughters love and care for him in the ARY Digital reality show ‘Tamasha‘ Season 2.

Adnan Siddiqui, the Badshah in the ‘Tamasha‘ Season 2, shed light on a daughter’s love for their parents.

“People become parents when a daughter is born,” he told the contestants. “The children become parents themselves when they realize the latter’s value in life.”

Adnan Siddiqui said he has two daughters and a son and spoke about their nature.

“Whenever I leave for abroad or just go out of station, my sons are curious to know about what gifts I will bring for them but my daughters are only worried about my return,” said Adnan Siddiqui.

His words got Ali Sikandar emotional and started crying.

Adnan Siddiqui consoled him by saying he realizes how much the contestants miss their family during their time on the show. He said they are doing everything for their children.

The ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho‘ star said children are the most valuable gift for humans from Almighty Allah.

