Junaid Niazi breaks down into tears in ‘Tamasha 2’

Actor and contestant on the ongoing second season of the reality show ‘Tamasha’, Junaid Jamshed Niazi couldn’t hold back his tears.

In the promo of the upcoming episode 33 of ‘Tamasha 2’, ‘Baby Baji’ actor Junaid Niazi couldn’t contain his emotions and teared up upon seeing his daughter, Ezzah Junaid, 3, in the house.

Welcomed by co-contestant Aruba Mirza, when the kid met Niazi, he hugged her and started crying profusely. Upon seeing him cry, Faizan Sheikh also remembered his daughter Hadiya and got misty-eyed.

Other contestants were seen consoling the emotional fathers.

It is pertinent to mention that actor Junaid Jamshed Niazi tied the knot with his journalist wife Shajia in January 2018 and they welcomed their first child, baby girl Ezzah in November 2019.

Having a fan base of her own, the star kid is a child model and has shot for several top brands.

Meanwhile, ‘Tamasha 2’, hosted by ace actor Adnan Siddiqui, started last month with 14 contestants.

Actor Nida Firdous was the first one to get eliminated, followed by Zainab Reza, Adnan Hussain and Amber Khan. Ali Sikander, Danish Maqsood, Neha Khan, Rana Asif, Faizan Sheikh, Junaid Niazi, Aruba Mirza, Michelle Mumtaz, Natasha Ali and Omer Shahzad are currently in the running to bag the winner trophy and prize money.

