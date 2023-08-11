Tamgha-e-Imtiaz announced for paramedics martyred during COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday decided to award “Tamgha-i-Imtiaz” (posthumously) to the martyred paramedics who provided medical treatment and care to the patients during the COVID-19 pandemic, ARY News reported.

It was decided that Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (posthumously) would be awarded to 81 doctors from Punjab, 87 from Sindh, 23 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 8 from Balochistan, 4 from Azad Jammu and Kahsmir, and one each from Gilgit Baltistan and Islamabad.

Likewise, 59 nurses and frontline health workers from across Pakistan would also be honored with the award for their services and saving lives of people without caring about their lives during the Corona pandemic.

PM Shehbaz Sharif acknowledged and paid tribute to doctors and front line health workers from across the country who served fearlessly during COVID-19 pandemic.

“These sons and daughters of the country embraced martyrdom from this deadly pandemic while fulfilling their responsibilities,” the prime minister said.

He said the whole nation would remain indebted to these dutiful doctors and front line health workers. He also paid tributes to the family members of the martyred doctors and health workers saying that those were pride of the nation.

Earlier in 2021, the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) said over 200 doctors and 30 paramedics have passed away from the virus. Out of these, 81 doctors hailed from Punjab while 87 belonged to Sindh.