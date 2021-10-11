Summary moved to award Tamgha-i-Shujaat to Sindh cop for saving train passenger

ISLAMABAD: A summary has been moved to award Tamgha-i-Shujaat to a police constable Jamal Kalhoro who was filmed saving the life of a man who fell off a moving train, ARY NEWS reported.

The announcement was made by Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Shahbaz Gill from his Twitter handle.

“Jamal Kalhoro will be honoured with the award on Pakistan Day,” Gill said adding that a summary has been moved to President Arif Alvi on the recommendation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In August this year, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced to honour Constable Jamal Kalhoro on Pakistan Day after he was filmed saving the life of a man who fell off a moving train.

Taking to Twitter from his personal handle, Imran Khan said they have decided to honour Constable Jamal Kalhoro on Pakistan Day 23rd March for dedication to duty.

We have decided to honour Constable Jamal Kalhoro on Pakistan Day 23rd March for dedication to duty. “If anyone saves a life, it shall be as though he had saved the lives of all mankind.” — Surah Al-Mai’dah [5:32] — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 20, 2021

The prime minister previously shared a short video clip of the incident in which it can be seen that a young policeman rushed towards the moving train for a man’s aid and pulled him away from the train.

This is where duty becomes sacred. Admiration for the commitment of the young policeman to serve the people. pic.twitter.com/B1xozkj06a — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 19, 2021



“This is where duty becomes sacred. Admiration for the commitment of the young policeman to serve the people,” the prime minister wrote on his official Twitter handle.

