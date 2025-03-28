Tamim Iqbal discharged from hospital as doctors share update on cricket return

Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal has been discharged from the hospital after suffering a heart attack during a domestic match earlier this month.

The 36-year-old was rushed to the hospital after suffering a severe heart attack while leading Mohammedan Sporting Club against Shinepukur Cricket Club at BKSP in the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League.

Tamim Iqbal was brought to the hospital twice in a single day after complaining of chest pain and discomfort.

At the time, doctors said that the former Bangladesh captain was given initial care in the first instance. He felt better and left the hospital.

“His condition deteriorated later, and he was brought back to the hospital, where he received the necessary treatment,” a medical officer at the hospital said.

According to Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials, Tamim Iqbal underwent a stenting procedure to clear a blockage in his coronary artery.

The former Bangladesh captain has now been discharged from Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, and the doctors have expressed hope that ‘he will be able to return to cricket soon,’ local media outlets reported.

“After monitoring his condition, we have decided to discharge him today. We hope he will be able to return to cricket soon. However, he must follow a strict rehabilitation programme and make lifestyle changes to aid his recovery, Dr Shahabuddin Talukder of the Evercare Hospital said.

It is worth noting here that Tamim Iqbal is Bangladesh’s record run-scorer in ODIs.

He has represented his country 391 times across all formats, scoring 15,249 runs.