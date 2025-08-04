DPM orders immediate auction of confiscated, tampered vehicles

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, on Monday, ordered the immediate auction of confiscated and tampered vehicles.

Chairing a meeting to review existing laws and policies concerning confiscated and tampered vehicles, Senator Dar emphasized the need for swift action.

A news release from the DPM’s Office stated that Ishaq Dar issued directions to ensure speedy disposal of confiscated and tampered vehicles, digitisation and outsourcing of the auction process.

The meeting also discussed the adoption of international best practices to enhance transparency and efficiency.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) presented a comprehensive overview of the current legal framework. During the discussions, various proposals aimed at improving procedures related to the disposal and auction of confiscated vehicles, as well as the use of tampered vehicles, were reviewed.

The meeting was attended by the Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM), the Attorney General for Pakistan, the Secretary for Information, the Chairman of the FBR, and senior Customs officials.

Meanwhile, following directives from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the federal government has relaxed the proposed restrictions on the purchase of properties and vehicles by non-filers.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb said on Monday that the budget for fiscal year 2025–26 was a balanced plan focused on providing public relief, promoting industry, curbing government expenditures, enhancing revenues, and ensuring fair tax enforcement—all aimed at fostering sustainable growth and driving an export-led economy.

While concluding debate on the general discussion on Budget, the minister announced many tax and relief measures that were incorporated in the budget after suggestions by finance committees of both National Assembly and Senate. He said, the government was committed to economic stability amid regional uncertainty.