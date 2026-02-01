Tamzin Outhwaite says no to chasing love

Following the breakup of her long-term engagement, Tamzin Outhwaite has candidly discussed her romantic life, confessing that she does not intend to repeat past behaviours. After six and a half years together, the 55-year-old former EastEnders actor recently ended her relationship with Tom Child.

While the breakup is said to have been amicable, the actress and her two teenage daughters remain close to Child, who is twenty years Outhwaite’s junior. In September of last year, Outhwaite spoke openly about dating and relationships in later life on HELLO! magazine’s Second Act podcast.

“It took me a long time in life to start having a love affair with myself instead of another man,” she stated. “Friendship is more important than romance right now; I don’t know that I’ve got the time for relationships.”

She continued by noting that societal pressure to be in a relationship can be detrimental. “The constant search to find someone to complete you is dangerous… I won’t do it again. There is so much discovery of yourself you can do,” she asserted.

Tamzin Outhwaite also joked about her dating preferences, admitting age has rarely been a deciding factor. “I haven’t really dated someone my age or older than me,” she claimed, adding, “I feel like I’m 30, and I’ll look at someone who is 40 and think, ‘That’s about right!’ before realising they’re much younger than me.”

She humoured the audience regarding men in their fifties, saying, “There are men in their 50s who really look after themselves, but I just haven’t met them yet.”

Tamzin Outhwaite, who has recently appeared in Death in Paradise, The Tower, and Silent Witness, is scheduled to appear on ITV’s Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh on February 1.