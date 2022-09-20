Tando Muhammad Khan: Gastro claims 12 lives, including 10 children

Tando Muhammad Khan: At least 12 people, including 10 children have been reported dead due to gastro in Tando Muhammad Khan within one month, ARY News reported.

The administration says a total of 7600 gastro patients were brought into local hospitals in the last month. 10 among the 12 dead were children, they added.

On September 18, at least six persons in flood relief camps in Khairpur district, including five children, died of gastroenteritis. While a patient with gastroenteritis died in Garhi Khairo amid the floods in the area.

Sindh Health Department in an alarming report, earlier said that over one million people in flood-affected areas of Sindh have been infected by various diseases including gastroenteritis.

Two children Asifa 8, and Wakeela 2 died of gastro in Kotdiji taluka of Khairpur. An unnamed three-year girl died in Thari Mirwah, while two children and a woman died in flood camps in Faiz Ganj and Nara talukas of the district.

It is to be mentioned here that in a flood emergency situation most of the doctors have been absent at Garhi Khairo hospital. “The hospital has overall 16 doctors, two of them have been absent for long, one doctor on leave and only three to four attend their duties from remaining 13 medics,” according to hospital sources.

