Tandoor Kand: A Crime That Will Leave You Speechless

The Tandoor Kand murder case is one of India’s most shocking crimes, etched in the nation’s memory due to its gruesome nature and attempted cover-up. In 1995, Naina Sahni, a 28-year-old woman, fell victim to her husband’s brutal hands, sparking widespread outrage and calls for justice.

The Crime

On July 2, 1995, Sushil Sharma, a youth Congress leader, shot his wife Naina in a fit of rage. In a bid to dispose of her body, Sharma attempted to burn it in a tandoor at a New Delhi restaurant. The gruesome act was discovered when the restaurant staff noticed a human skull in the oven.

Investigation and Trial

The police investigation revealed a web of deceit and attempted cover-ups. Sushil Sharma was arrested, and his trial was highly publicized. In 2003, he was sentenced to death, later commuted to life imprisonment.

Impact and Legacy

The Tandoor Kand case led to a national outcry, highlighting the need for stricter laws against domestic violence and crimes against women. The case served as a catalyst for change, prompting discussions on gender-based violence and the need for greater protection for women.

Key Facts:

– Date: July 2, 1995

– Victim: Naina Sahni

– Accused: Sushil Sharma

– Crime: Murder and attempted disposal of the body

– Sentence: Life imprisonment

The Tandoor Kand murder case remains a dark reminder of the brutality that can occur in intimate relationships. It serves as a testament to the strength of the human spirit and the quest for justice in the face of unimaginable tragedy.